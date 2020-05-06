EPHRATA - Grant PUD continues to evaluate the reopening of its 20 recreational sites to the public but no timeline has been set.
“During the Coronavirus pandemic, our highest priority — with employee and public safety top of mind — is keeping our mission-critical energy infrastructure functioning while maintaining appropriate precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” PUD General Manager and CEO Kevin Nordt wrote in a letter to utility customers. Mission-critical systems include power generations from dams, delivering electricity to customers and operating the fiber-optic network.
Grant PUD operates 20 recreation sites on the Columbia River, which the utility district voluntarily closed in March.
“To (reopen recreational sites), we must consider and evaluate the impacts of reopening our recreational facilities on the safe and health of our employees and the public, ensuring adequate resources exist to support mission critical operations under pandemic conditions, and protecting against depletion of our personal protective equipment supplies needed to keep our mission-critical resources functioning for the duration of this pandemic,” Nordt wrote.
Grant PUD staff has been working on a plan to safely reopen recreation sites but no timeline has been established for reopening or phasing the reopening of the facilities. Nordt stated until a solid plan is in place, the recreational sites will remain closed to the public.
“I acknowledge and share the anxious feelings across our region to get outside to recreate and enjoy our natural resources,” Nordt wrote. “I want to reopen recreation sites too. Once we have that reopening plan in place that meets the standards mentioned above, we will let everyone know.”
