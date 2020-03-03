MOSES LAKE - Grant Transit Authority (GTA) is working to curtail worry for those wary about possibly being exposed to coronavirus. On Tuesday, iFIBER ONE News spoke to Brandy Heston of GTA who says the transit system is doing all it can to protect its riders from the disease.
“We’re taking every measure that we possibly can to maintain cleanliness and keep the germs at bay,” Heston told iFIBER ONE News.
Heston says buses are undergoing extensive cleaning more regularly on interior parts where people touch. Hand sanitizer can now be found at the front of every bus. In addition, bus drivers are being provided with gloves and sanitizing wipes for basic cleaning throughout the day. Sanitizing wipes are also available to passengers who want to wipe down areas where they plan to stand or sit. However, face masks on buses are not available at this time.
GTA is also airing information in its lobby and on buses on how to protect yourself from the illness.
iFIBER ONE News inquired about possible scenarios involving sick passengers or staff. If a passenger were to get sick, the transit authority says it would sideline the bus for extensive cleaning. If multiple drivers were to get sick, GTA may have to take some of its buses out of service until it's confirmed that employees are back to full health.
GTA says it will continue to work closely with the Grant County Health District until the illness subsides.
iFIBER ONE News attempted to reach out to Link Transit in Wenatchee, but they have not returned our call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.