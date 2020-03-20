MOSES LAKE - In response to hardships induced by the coronavirus pandemic, Grant County’s public transit system is making changes to ensure that critical transportation needs are met.
Beginning on April 1, 2020, GTA will no longer charge people to use its transit system. Implementation of the fare-free measure is temporary and will remain in effect until further notice.
For scheduling questions and comments, you can contact GTA at 509-765-0898.
