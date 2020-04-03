MOSES LAKE - In response to the escalating COVID-19 crisis, Grant County’s public transit system will cut back on services starting April 6. GTA officials say the decision will embolden safeguards to protect the health of the community, riders and employees.
Changes beginning April 6 include elimination of:
All DART service, all weekend service, and all service to Wenatchee via route 50. Additionally, service on route 12, 13, and 14 will end at 6:20 p.m. Rides on route 20 will cease at 8:25 p.m., route 30 will stop offering rides at 5:20 p.m. and route 40 will end at 6:30 p.m.
GTA emphasizes that passenger travel should be limited to essential trips only.
Should just suspend service all together, buses are a hot bed of diseases and gross stuff anyway. Seeing way to many kids and pointless people riding them lately anyway. Unless you're going to work at an essential job, stay off the damn buses.
