OLYMPIA - The Washington State Department of Commerce has awarded grants to a number of towns in central Washington for vital infrastructure projects.
More than $10.8 million in Community Development Block Grants were awarded to 21 rural cities and counties across the state, funding projects that will improve rural water, sewer, streets, community facilities and fire protection systems; support affordable housing and economic development; and complete community planning.
“Partnering with local governments to create infrastructure is essential to our mission of strengthening communities, especially at this time when local funding is deeply challenged due to pandemic response,” stated Commerce Director Lisa Brown. “The grants we are announcing today will help result in cleaner water, safer streets, and ultimately a higher quality of life in towns, cities and counties across Washington state.”
Local cities receiving 2020 Community Development Block Grants:
- Harrington: $24,000 for water system plan
- Lind: $29,662 for groundwater supply assessment
- Mattawa: $685,000 for Mattawa Government Road multi-use pathway
- Odessa: $580,725 for sewer system improvements and $30,000 for asset management plan
- Royal City: $900,000 for water system improvements and $30,000 for water system planning and asset management program
- Soap Lake: $897,000 for water system improvements
- Twisp: $900,000 for sewer system improvements
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.