DALLAS - Greyhound Bus Lines is getting national attention for its program that offers free one-way bus tickets to anywhere in the U.S. for kids who’ve run away from home. The free ticket is only for kids or teens wanting to get back with their families or guardians. Greyhound’s free ticket program is a byproduct of its partnership with the National Runaway Safeline (NRS).
iFIBER ONE News contacted NRS on Tuesday and were able to confirm that runaways from Moses Lake and Wenatchee have utilized their other services like mediation, consultations and resources.
NRS informed iFIBER ONE News staff that a runaway originally from the Wenatchee-area did start the free ticket process, which would have given them a lift back to the Wenatchee Greyhound station, but they failed to follow through. The name of the free bus ticket program is the "Home Free" program.
Every year, around 400 kids and teens who have run away take advantage of a free ride home with Greyhound.
Here’s how eligibility works:
The child, or teen, calls the NRS helpline.
Must be between the ages of 12 and 21.
Be named on a runaway report and be willing to be reunited with their family (and vice versa).
Home Free can be used two times by the same person.
A free ticket is provided for the parent, or legal guardian, if the person is 15 or younger.
The toll-free number is 1-800-RUNAWAY (1-800-786-2929).
NATIONAL RUNAWAY SAFELINE PARTIAL 10-YEAR DATA REPORT:
Youths contact NRS for support while living at home
NRS has responded to nearly 90,000 calls, via 24-hour hotline, email, chat and online forums
85% who contact NRS are 18 years of age or younger; average age is 17
69% are women who connect with NRS
Caucasians are the largest single group of youth in crisis reaching out to NRS, followed by African Americans and Latinos
