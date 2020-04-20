MATTAWA - After a lengthy delay, fire officials finally broke ground on the future home of Grant County Fire District 8 last Friday.
Initially, construction on the new station was supposed to begin in 2018.
The county finalized its purchase the 10-acre parcel at the corner of Highway 243 and Road 22.5 on Feb. 13, 2018. The parcel is situated just south of the Ginkgo Forest Winery. The existing fire station is located across the street from Mattawa City Hall along Government Way.
New features and amenities of the new station would include larger vehicle bays and residential quarters.
The cost to buy the land was $290,000 and the projected cost to build the station is $2.5 million.
