MOSES LAKE - Aptly named after long-time school board member Vicki Groff, ground will be broken on Moses Lake’s newest school on June 18.
Groff Elementary will be located east of SR 17 on Yonezawa Blvd. The new institution will serve 500 students grades K-5 and will be constructed by Richland-based Fowler General Construction.
Completion of the school is slated for August 2021 and will open in fall 2021.
Groff will be the first two-story school in the district and its prototypical design and layout will set the standard for future schools in the district. The 57,000 square-foot school will host 25 classrooms, each equipped with state-of-the-art technology and flexible furniture.
According to a MLSD press release, the groundbreaking ceremony will take place at the site of the new school 1501 S. Moses Lake Boulevard, a new road connecting S. Cougar Drive and Yonezawa Boulevard.
The ceremony begins at 9 am, Thursday, June 18, 2020.
