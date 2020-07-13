VANTAGE - Four Washington National Guardsmen on their way to Camp Murray were recognized for coming to the aid of an injured motorcyclist near Vantage.
On Friday afternoon, a 48-year-old man was riding his Harley-Davidson west on Interstate 90 when he failed to negotiate the curve just before the Vantage Bridge. The man lost control and struck the jersey barrier on the inside median.
The four guardsman, traveling from Spokane to Camp Murray, noticed the injured motorcyclist lying in the left lane.
“Responding quickly, Sgt. Grant Angle pulled up to the scene of the accident and PV2 August Johnson, who recently returned from Combat Medic School, and PFC Zierryeme Tagbas jumped out to begin rendering first aid to the injury while assisting an off-duty first responder,” the Washington National Guard posted on Facebook.
Two guardsman and off-duty first responders were able to get a neck brace on the victim, bandaged the wounds on his arm and removed him from the interstate. At the same time, Sgt. Angle and PFC Chase Flanigan were directing traffic, removed the motorcycle from the middle of the interstate and even cleaned up a majority of the debris until state troopers arrived and took over the crash scene.
The motorcyclist was eventually airlifted to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee for his injuries.
The four guardsmen were recognized on Sunday by State Command Sgt. Major Eric Honeycutt for their actions.
Thank you National Guard!
