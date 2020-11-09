SOAP LAKE - Whipping winds resulted in a fire that torched an outbuilding on a farm near Soap Lake early Sunday.
Fire District 7 Chief Kirk Sheppard says he and his crews responded to the blaze at about 4 a.m.
Sheppard says the wind blew a large hay tarp into the power lines causing them to short out and burn sending at least two live lines to the ground, sparking the fire.
As the lines laid across metal cattle fencing, fire crews could only battle the blaze from a distance until the power could be shut off by Grant PUD.
The 1.5-acre blaze burned near homes at Rd. 19 NW and Rd. B NW and eventually burned up a livestock shed.
Grant County Fire District 13 was summoned to assist.
Fire crews fought the blaze for 2.5 hours.
