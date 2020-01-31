WENATCHEE - The Harlem Globetrotters are set to return to the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee on Tuesday.
Tickets are available online at www.towntoyotacenter.com for the performance, which starts at 7 p.m. Ticket prices range from $24 to $76, with a VIP Bench Experience option for $243, which includes a seat on the bench with the team, backstage meet and greet, replica jersey and a tour program.
Tickets are also available for the Magic Pass Interactive Event held from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., giving fans a chance to spend time on the court with the Globetrotters and get autographs and photos. Magic Pass attendees also need a ticket for the game.
Doors open at 6 p.m. for the main performance.
The Harlem Globetrotters were founded in 1926 and have entertained more than 144 million fans in 122 countries. The Globetrotters last stopped in Wenatchee in 2017.
“The Globetrotters have always been entertainers and innovators, and this season will be no exception,” said head coach and Globetrotter legend Lou Dunbar. “Our fans have come to expect more than just a great show, and this season promises to deliver more entertainment and more excitement than every before.”
