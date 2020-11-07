Kamala Harris made history Saturday as the first Black woman elected as vice president of the United States, shattering barriers that have kept men — almost all of them white — entrenched at the highest levels of American politics for more than two centuries.
The 56-year-old California senator, also the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency, represents the multiculturalism that defines America but is largely absent from Washington's power centers. Her Black identity has allowed her to speak in personal terms in a year of reckoning over police brutality and systemic racism. As the highest-ranking woman ever elected in American government, her victory gives hope to women who were devastated by Hillary Clinton's defeat four years ago.
Harris has been a rising star in Democratic politics for much of the last two decades, serving as San Francisco's district attorney and California's attorney general before becoming a U.S. senator. After Harris ended her own 2020 Democratic presidential campaign, Joe Biden tapped her as his running mate. They will be sworn in as president and vice president on Jan. 20.
They are busted for voter fraud because all the fake ballots didn't have the watermarks on the, So Rudy G. is filing 12 States for voter fraud...Washington State is one of them.
I take issue with this article. It's both racist and sexist. Why? Figure it out, smart thinkers.
Her parents were Jamaican and Asian Indian. How does that qualify one as 'black." She's no more black than Obama, who was half white.
That's a good point. There has been a lot of discussion about differences within the American black community, and whether someone who does not come from an American slave background shares the same identity as those who do not. Still, I think you can see that the US still holds people like Rural Realist, who was scared to death of the fact that Kamala Harris was black. Obama is a different story. Do you think you would have gotten elected if Michelle wasn't black? There is still a lot of appearance-based racism in the United States. I like the new profile picture.
