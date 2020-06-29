WENATCHEE - A first-ever event celebrating the LGBTQ community and Black Lives Matter was met with apparent hate after rainbow flag was found burned outside of Pybus Market Sunday night.
Earlier in the day on Sunday, the Wenatchee Pride and North Central Wenatchee/Black Lives Matter Action Council held their inaugural march in downtown Wenatchee. 300 people partook in the peaceful display of solidarity.
Hours after the march, the Council reported that the rainbow Pride flag outside of Little Red’s Espresso and Bakery at Pybus Market was set on fire.
“under the cover of darkness, a coward and a bigot committed a crime of hate,” the Council stated on its Facebook page. But the LGBTQ+ community is one built on resilience and strengthened by the fire of every act of hate against us. Every time we enter the forge, we emerge stronger. The fear and hatred of others who commit these crimes against us only further unify our community and the family we are.”
iFIBER ONE News was informed by Wenatchee Police that the alleged act was not reported to the authorities.
The person responsible for the burning of the flag remains unknown.
(1) comment
Nice. Stay classy, Wenatchee!
