Jeremiah Schmunk

WARDEN - While visiting the grave site of her only child on Saturday at the Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Warden, Shirley Schmunk noticed that the ring embedded in her son’s headstone was missing.

Warden Police say received a report from Shirley on Saturday, but the exact day it was stolen remains unknown.

Buried there is Spc. Jeremiah Schmunk who died in Iraq during the summer of 2004 when his patrol unit was attacked near Baghdad. Schmunk was a 2002 graduate of Warden High School where he wrestled placing sixth in state his senior year.

Jeremiah was only 20-years-old when he was killed.

The keepsake stolen from Schmunk’s gravestone was a golden elephant ring. Police say it appears thieves chipped away at the stone to steal the valuable keepsake creating another void in Jeremiah’s mother’s life.

Ring before it was stolen from Jeremiah's grave site
After ring was stolen from Jeremiah's grave site

Police say the cemetery does not have any security cameras making it difficult to track down the culprit. Though, the unsavory act likely an emotional blow to Warden Police Officer Greg Talbot, who served with Jeremiah.

Shirley Schmunk 

Photo: KAPP-KVEW TV

If you think you witnessed the theft or know information about it, contact the Warden Police Department at (509) 793-1300.

(9) comments

Applecore

Metalhead sounds like a real winner with his rude comments. Real proud of himself.

Desert Dweller
Desert Dweller

Really makes you wonder doesn't it?

Beneath contempt!

The Rural Realist

A value system that accepts the theft of sacred and sentimental items..........JUST ANOTHER REASON FOR IMMIGRATION REFORM.

Carlo's

Welcome to the world of liberals. Thank Obama and people like Biden.

Metalhead81

Thank you I needed a good laugh. Love how you just jump the gun and bring up politics. Did you even serve? Bet you didn't.

Carlo's

Very honorably and have the DD214 to prove it.

obamastolemypatiofurniture

What a cowardice rotten piece of humanity to steal from a veteran's grave. Shirley is one of the most kind-hearted people I've known. The tool bag who did this will suffer! #WRATH #VENGEANCE #FURY

cryingtoddlerlibs

What kind of dirtbag would do that? Hope they find them..

opinionscrossroad

You must be at a really sad place in your life if you steal from a cemetery. You are stealing memories while adding to the heartache of losing a loved one. It is a sad day in society when a cemetery needs to consider installing security cameras so people treat each other with respect.. Sad Sad Sad..

