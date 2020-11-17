MOSES LAKE - Staff from Samaritan Healthcare, Confluence Health and the Moses Lake Community Health Center are teaming up for the 20th annual Turkey Drive on Thursday and Friday.
Staff will be at the Moses Lake Walmart and Grocery Outlet from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday collecting frozen turkeys, canned food or other non-perishable items.
Bags stuffed with Thanksgiving items are also available to purchase for $10.
“All donations stay local and will be delivered to the Moses Lake Food Bank to then be distributed the week of Thanksgiving,” organizers stated. “COVID-19 has taken a tremendous toll on our community. Help us feed over 1,500 families from the communities of Moses Lake and Warden this holiday season.”
(2) comments
that was my thought also..i wonder if they have some sort of a ban a ban like getting signatures or solicitations
what about Safeway?
