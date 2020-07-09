MOSES LAKE - A seventh Grant County resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, according to the Grant County Health District.
The individual was a Moses Lake man in his 70s, according to the health district.
“Each resident that passes results in a moment of pause for the GCHD staff,” stated health district Administrator Theresa Adkinson. “We respect and value the life that has been lost and our thoughts are with his family and friends.”
The previous six deaths in Grant County included one in March, a Quincy resident in their 80s; two in April, a Moses Lake man in his 60s and Mattawa man in his 50s; one in May, a Grand Coulee man in his 50s; and two in June, two Moses Lake residents in their 80s and 90s.
“Our most valuable community members — elderly, immunocompromised, and those with chronic conditions — are especially at risk and we must continue to take measures to protect them from this disease,” Adkinson added. “For the health of your family, neighbors, and friends, it is now more critical than before to wear a mask in public. Limit the size of your gatherings, each personal decision we make to socialize outside of our households may impact our most vulnerable residents. Please mask up when out in public and protect one another.”
We have never in the history of this country worried about “Our most valuable community members — elderly, immunocompromised, and those with chronic conditions"
by taking away other's personal liberties and freedoms. By shuttering thousands of businesses and forcing millions of people into unemployment.. And every day you keep hearing of business after business giving up and closing their doors permanently.. My personal hope and prayer is they will start to close Government offices to go to a complete online system and start firing Government employees.. Think of how many hundreds of millions WAshington would save by going to an REAL online learning platform and firing all the "extra" school district employees.. 1 state run online learning program would save BILLIONS ..
May God rest your soul.
Indeed rest in Peace
