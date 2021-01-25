MOSES LAKE - Seven additional COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in Grant County, according to the health district.
The seven deaths confirmed Monday bring’s Grant County’s total virus deaths to 98.
Two of the seven deaths were associated with outbreaks at Lake Ridge Center in Moses Lake. The deaths include a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s, both with underlying health conditions. The health district says 20 virus deaths have now been reported at Lake Ridge.
The five other deaths not associated with a long-term care facility include a Moses Lake man in his 60s, a Soap Lake man in his 60s, two Moses Lake men in their 70s and a Coulee City woman in her 70s. All five had underlying health conditions.
The health district on Monday also reported another 79 COVID-19 cases since Friday in Grant County. The cases include residents of Coulee City, Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City, Soap Lake, Warden and Wilson Creek.
Of the now 8,071 confirmed cases, 15 Grant County residents are currently hospitalized and 6,434 cases are listed as recovered. Another 10 likely virus deaths are pending death certificate review.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 53
- Ephrata: 719
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 27
- Mattawa: 909
- Moses Lake: 3,435
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 132
- Quincy: 1,664
- Royal City: 514
- Soap Lake: 190
- Warden: 398
- Wilson Creek: 21