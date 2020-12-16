MOSES LAKE - The health district on Wednesday reported an additional eight confirmed COVID-19 deaths of Grant County residents.
Five of the deaths are associated with long term care facilities, according to the health district. All five individuals had underlying health conditions.
Three deaths were residents of McKay Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Soap Lake, including a woman in her 80s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s. McKay is now up to 11 COVID-19 deaths.
One death included a woman in her 90s at Lake Ridge Center in Moses Lake. The center has now had 16 confirmed virus deaths with two additional deaths pending death certificate review.
The fifth long term care facility death was a resident of Columbia Crest in Moses Lake. The individual was a woman in her 80s. Columbia Crest has had nine confirmed virus deaths with three additional deaths pending death certificate review.
The other three deaths not associated with a long term care facility include a Moses Lake woman in her 50s with no known underlying health conditions, a Moses Lake man in his 70s with underlying health conditions and a Beverly man in his 60s with underlying health conditions.
Grant County is now at 73 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
There was also 51 COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday in Grant County. Cases include residents of Coulee City, Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City and Warden. Of the now 6,086 confirmed cases, 21 Grant County residents are currently hospitalized and 3,750 cases are listed as recovered.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 30
- Ephrata: 518
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 22
- Mattawa: 672
- Moses Lake: 2,514
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 97
- Quincy: 1,308
- Royal City: 429
- Soap Lake: 139
- Warden: 334
- Wilson Creek: 14
(1) comment
May God rest their poor souls.
