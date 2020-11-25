MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Health District on Wednesday reported four additional COVID-19 deaths.
Three of the individuals were residents of longterm care facilities and are associated with outbreaks previously reported on Nov. 20. Two of the deaths, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 60s, were residents of McKay Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Soap Lake, and a woman in her 80s was a resident of Lake Ridge Center in Moses Lake.
The fourth death, not associated with a longterm care facility, was a Moses Lake man in his 60s.
All four individuals had underlying health conditions putting them at higher risk for severe complications due to COVID-19.
Grant County is now up to 36 confirmed virus deaths.
