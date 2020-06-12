MOSES LAKE - A surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks means Grant County will have to wait for any chance to move to Phase 3 of the state’s “Safe Start” reopening plan.
Grant County was approved for Phase 2 back on May 23. This Saturday marks the three-week minimum set by the state to apply for the next phase but the Grant County Health District will not be applying to move to Phase 3 this weekend, and maybe not at all this month if the county continues to see a sharp increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases.
Between May 26 and June 9, 57 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Grant County. As part of the criteria to enter into Phase 3, the data must show a steady decline or flattening over a two week period and be less than 25 cases over a 14 day period per 100,000 residents.
“We’re clearly not meeting that goal right now,” health district officials said.
The health district said the county is meeting the other criteria set by the state to apply for Phase 3, including hospital capacity, personal protective equipment on hand, and contacting positive cases and close contacts with 24 to 48 hours. Officials say while testing number have increased, more testing would help mitigate having an outbreak of the virus.
Health district officials say an increase of new cases was expected as the county entered Phase 2 and more of the county reopened. But officials say they were surprised how quick the numbers have increased.
As of Wednesday, Grant County has 270 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Five patients remain hospitalized and 124 are listed as recovered.
Adams County, approved for Phase 2 on May 22, is also not meeting the criteria to apply for Phase 2 this weekend. Over a two week period, the county has seen about 163 new cases per 100,000 residents. The county is also not meeting the testing criteria.
We move to Phase 2 and everyone runs around willy-nilly without a care in the world. I would imagine the increase in cases is due to the increase in testing and contract tracing, but still gives insight into how careless people are. If your life is so pathetic that being asked not to risk the well being of other humans sends you into fits of "I'm not a sheep! Where are MY rights??", you may want to rethink your life choices.
I've already moved on to phase 6. It's where I go what I want and do what I want. It's okay, though, I granted myself an exemption so I'm covered there.
