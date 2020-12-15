MOSES LAKE - There are 103 COVID-19 cases confirmed Tuesday in Grant County as the total cases during the pandemic has surpassed 6,000.
Tuesday’s cases include residents of Coulee City, Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City, Soap Lake and Warden, according to the Grant County Health District.
Of the now 6,035 confirmed cases , 21 Grant County residents are currently hospitalized and 3,750 cases are listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 65 with an additional 14 deaths pending death certificate review.
According to the state Department of Health, between Nov. 28 and Dec. 4, Grant County averaged about 155 COVID-19 tests daily, with about 27.5 percent of the tests returning positive.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 29
- Ephrata: 513
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 22
- Mattawa: 669
- Moses Lake: 2,487
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 97
- Quincy: 1,300
- Royal City: 427
- Soap Lake: 139
- Warden: 328
- Wilson Creek: 14
(1) comment
must be from thanksgiving uptick
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.