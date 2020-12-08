MOSES LAKE - The health district on Tuesday reported 104 COVID-19 cases in Grant County as the rate of new cases remains high.
Tuesday’s cases include residents of Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City, Soap Lake, Warden and Wilson Creek, according to the health district.
Of the now 5,585 confirmed cases, 16 Grant County residents are currently hospitalized and 3,750 cases are listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 54, with 17 additional deaths — up one from Monday — pending death certificate review.
Grant County is currently at a rate of 870 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 23
- Ephrata: 465
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 22
- Mattawa: 629
- Moses Lake: 2,279
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 96
- Quincy: 1,1212
- Royal City: 402
- Soap Lake: 123
- Warden: 314
- Wilson Creek: 13
(3) comments
Please stop getting tested. It's wrecking everyone's life.
And if we got rid of the court system, there would be no crime. And if you remove the fuel gauge from your car, you'll never run out of gas.
Do you think people should just suffocate to death or die from cardiac arrest at home? Go to work sick? Go to see Grandma at the nursing home or take her to a restaurant? #Covidiot
