MOSES LAKE - Eleven COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Wednesday in Grant County as the cumulative total is at 3,108 confirmed cases during the pandemic.
Wednesday’s cases include residents from Grand Coulee, Mattawa and Moses Lake, according to the Grant County Health District.
There are currently 13 Grant County residents hospitalized with the virus, down five from Tuesday’s data, and 2,338 previous cases listed as recovered.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 1 (Health district unable to confirm)
- Ephrata: 241
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 8
- Mattawa: 501
- Moses Lake: 931
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 75
- Quincy: 779
- Royal City: 324
- Soap Lake: 41
- Warden: 202
- Wilson Creek: 4
