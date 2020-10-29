MOSES LAKE - Thirteen COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Thursday in Grant County as the county’s case rate has dropped below 200 cases per 100,000 residents over the last two weeks.
Thursday’s cases are residents of Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Royal City and Quincy, according to the Grant County Health District.
Of the now 3,556 confirmed cases, 10 patients are currently hospitalized and 3,101 cases are listed as recovered.
Between Oct. 15 and Oct. 28, Grant County had 197 cases per 100,000 residents, the first time the county has been below 200 cases per 100,000 residents over a two week period in several months, according to the health district. Grant County has had 75 new cases over the last seven days after having 120 cases the previous seven days.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 8
- Ephrata: 308
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 13
- Mattawa: 534
- Moses Lake: 1,131
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 77
- Quincy: 887
- Royal City: 331
- Soap Lake: 54
- Warden: 208
- Wilson Creek: 5
