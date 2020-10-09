MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Health District reported another 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Grant County is now at 3,253 confirmed cases during the pandemic.
Friday’s cases include residents of Ephrata, Moses Lake, Quincy, Soap Lake and Wilson Creek, according to the health district.
There are currently 14 Grant County residents hospitalized due to the virus, up three from Thursday, and 2,544 previous cases listed as recovered.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 4
- Ephrata: 264
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 10
- Mattawa: 513
- Moses Lake: 991
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 76
- Quincy: 816
- Royal City: 326
- Soap Lake: 42
- Warden: 206
- Wilson Creek: 5
Statewide, more than 92,500 cases have been confirmed and at least 2,190 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
