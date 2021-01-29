MOSES LAKE - The health district on Friday reported 23 COVID-19 cases in Grant County.
Friday’s cases include residents of Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, rural Othello, Quincy and Royal City, according to the health district.
Of the now 8,234 confirmed cases, 14 Grant County residents are currently hospitalized and 6,434 cases are listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 105 with four additional deaths pending death certificate review.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 53
- Ephrata: 738
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 27
- Mattawa: 923
- Moses Lake: 3,506
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 138
- Quincy: 1,687
- Royal City: 531
- Soap Lake: 200
- Warden: 403
- Wilson Creek: 21