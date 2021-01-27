MOSES LAKE - There are 23 COVID-19 cases confirmed on Wednesday in Grant County, according to the health district.
The cases include residents of Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, rural Othello, Quincy, Royal City, Soap Lake and Warden.
Of the now 8,147 confirmed cases, 14 Grant County residents are currently hospitalized and 6,434 cases are listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths are now at 105 with seven deaths confirmed on Wednesday. Another four deaths are pending death certificate review, according to the health district.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 53
- Ephrata: 729
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 27
- Mattawa: 914
- Moses Lake: 3,466
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 133
- Quincy: 1,672
- Royal City: 520
- Soap Lake: 198
- Warden: 400
- Wilson Creek: 21