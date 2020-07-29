MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Health District is reporting another 24 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as the county has surpassed 1,200 confirmed cases during the pandemic.
Wednesday’s cases come from Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy and Royal City, according to the health district.
Of the 1,201 confirmed cases, nine patients are currently hospitalized and 582 previous cases are listed as recovered. As Wednesday, 10 COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in Grant County and one other suspected COVID-19 death is pending death certificate review.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 1 (Health district unable to confirm)
- Ephrata: 94
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 6
- Mattawa: 278 (+5)
- Moses Lake: 345 (+10)
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 16
- Quincy: 279 (+7)
- Royal City: 105 (+2)
- Soap Lake: 26
- Warden: 50
- Wilson Creek: 1
As of Tuesday statewide, more than 54,200 cases have been confirmed and at least 1,548 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
Shut down the whole darn system and lay the teachers off. Might as well get ready for a generation of idiots as if we don't already have one.
Also Royal wants FULL day in the elementary school, I don’t believe that’s it’s because younger child don’t always catch covid. I believe it’s for Babysitting during harvest season.
Royal School Dist. Just had a vision conference today and they want to open school having children wear masks all day. Their concerns were safety for kids, and teachers nothing said about family. When there is one child that is either around someone with covid or test positive the school has to close to be deep cleaning. How much will this all cost? Maybe another school Levi? All most all the schools in the state are doing distant learning for the safety of all. Why is Royal opening other than spending money to test each child before entering making two extra bus trips to split classes. Royal needs to follow suit and close till all are vaccinated or this ends.
