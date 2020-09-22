MOSES LAKE - Another 35 COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday in Grant County as the cumulative case total nears 3,000 during the pandemic.
Tuesday’s cases include residents of Ephrata, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City and Warden, according to the Grant County Health District.
Of the now 2,959 confirmed cases, 10 patients are currently hospitalized and 1,864 previous cases are listed as recovered. Confirmed COVID-19 deaths remain at 18 and four additional deaths are pending death certificate review.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 1 (Health district unable to confirm)
- Ephrata: 229
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 7
- Mattawa: 464
- Moses Lake: 864
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 71
- Quincy: 769
- Royal City: 314
- Soap Lake: 40
- Warden: 196
- Wilson Creek: 4
Across the state, more than 83,100 cases have been confirmed and at least 2,070 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
