MOSES LAKE - There were 35 COVID-19 cases confirmed on Thursday in Grant County, according to the health district.
Thursday’s cases include residents of Coulee City, Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City and Soap Lake.
Of the now 7,930 confirmed cases, 15 Grant County residents are currently hospitalized — down four from Wednesday — and 6,434 cases are listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 91 with nine additional deaths pending death certificate review, according to the health district.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 50
- Ephrata: 697
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 27
- Mattawa: 894
- Moses Lake: 3,365
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 131
- Quincy: 1,652
- Royal City: 508
- Soap Lake: 182
- Warden: 395
- Wilson Creek: 20