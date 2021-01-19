MOSES LAKE - The health district reported 38 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday in Grant County.
The cases include residents of Ephrata, Moses Lake, rural Othello, Quincy, Royal City, Soap Lake and Warden, according to the health district.
Of the now 7,859 confirmed cases, 19 Grant County residents are currently hospitalized and 6,434 cases are listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 91 with eight additional deaths pending death certificate review.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 48
- Ephrata: 691
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 27
- Mattawa: 885
- Moses Lake: 3,325
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 131
- Quincy: 1,644
- Royal City: 506
- Soap Lake: 178
- Warden: 394
- Wilson Creek: 20