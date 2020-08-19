MOSES LAKE - Another 45 COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Wednesday in Grant County. The running total of confirmed cases is now at 1,960.
Wednesday’s cases are residents of Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, rural Othello, Quincy and Warden, according to the Grant County Health District. Two previous cases were found to be residents of other counties and were removed from the total number of cases.
Of the 1,960 confirmed cases, 18 patients are currently hospitalized and 950 previous cases are listed as recovered.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 1 (Health district unable to confirm)
- Ephrata: 157 (+3)
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 7
- Mattawa: 374 (+7)
- Moses Lake: 575 (+10)
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 31 (+2)
- Quincy: 518 (+15)
- Royal City: 139 (+2)
- Soap Lake: 34
- Warden: 120 (+4)
- Wilson Creek: 3
Statewide, more than 68,200 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed and at least 1,809 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
