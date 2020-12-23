MOSES LAKE - Another 67 COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday in Grant County ahead of the Christmas holiday.
Cases include residents of Grand Coulee, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City and Warden, according to the Grant County Health District.
Of the now 6,533 confirmed cases, 15 Grant County residents are currently hospitalized and 3,750 cases are listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 73 with an additional 17 deaths pending death certificate review.
The health district will not be providing case updates on Christmas Eve and Christmas.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 38
- Ephrata: 551
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 24
- Mattawa: 712
- Moses Lake: 2,762
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 112
- Quincy: 1,376
- Royal City: 439
- Soap Lake: 145
- Warden: 351
- Wilson Creek: 14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.