MOSES LAKE - The Grant County District is reporting seven confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the total confirmed cases in the county is at 3,523 during the pandemic.
Tuesday’s cases include residents of Coulee City, Ephrata, Moses Lake, Quincy and Royal City, according to the health district.
There are currently 12 Grant County residents hospitalized due to the virus, up two from Monday, and 3,101 previous cases listed as recovered. Virus deaths in Grant County are now at 25 after a Quincy man in his 50s died from the virus.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 8
- Ephrata: 306
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 13
- Mattawa: 529
- Moses Lake: 1,122
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 77
- Quincy: 874
- Royal City: 329
- Soap Lake: 52
- Warden: 208
- Wilson Creek: 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.