MOSES LAKE - Another 77 COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday in Grant County as the total number of cases during the pandemic has topped 5,300.
Friday’s cases include residents of Coulee City, Ephrata, Grand Coulee, Mattawa, Moses Lake, rural Othello, Quincy, Royal City, Soap Lake and Warden, according to the Grant County Health District.
Of the now 5,316 confirmed cases, 18 Grant County residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus and 3,469 cases are listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 54 with an additional 13 deaths pending death certificate review. Nine of the 13 deaths pending review are associated with long-term care facilities.
“Please, for the safety of everyone and especially our most vulnerable residents, choose to follow COVID-19 precautions and restrictions this weekend and in the days and weeks to come,” health district officials stated. “Our health care facilities, businesses, and schools are depending on each of us to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 21
- Ephrata: 447
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 22
- Mattawa: 612
- Moses Lake: 2,143
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 94
- Quincy: 1,143
- Royal City: 394
- Soap Lake: 122
- Warden: 298
- Wilson Creek: 12
At the risk of creating mass hysteria, please get your facts straight. You show Mattawa at over 6000 cases...which far exceeds Mattawa's population. Maybe you should stick with cutting pasting from the county Health Department page.
