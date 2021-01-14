MOSES LAKE - There were 84 COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday in Grant County as the total number of confirmed cases in the county has surpassed 7,600 during the pandemic.
Thursday’s cases include residents of Coulee City, Ephrata, Grand Coulee, Mattawa, Moses Lake, rural Othello, Quincy, Soap Lake and Warden, according to the Grant County Health District.
Of the 7,630 confirmed cases, 13 Grant County residents are currently hospitalized — up one from Wednesday — and 5,473 cases are listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 91 with seven additional deaths — up one — pending death certificate review.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 49
- Ephrata: 663
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 28
- Mattawa: 853
- Moses Lake: 3,244
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 129
- Quincy: 1,596
- Royal City: 486
- Soap Lake: 163
- Warden: 390
- Wilson Creek: 19