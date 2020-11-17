MOSES LAKE - Another 88 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Grant County on Tuesday as the case rate continues to climb, with 396 cases reported in the past seven days.
Tuesday’s cases include residents of Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City, Soap Lake and Warden, according to the Grant County Health District.
Of the now 4,182 confirmed cases, 18 Grant County residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus and 3,347 cases are listed as recovered.
“We are investigating every positive case, but due to the surge in new cases we are not able to complete all contact tracing at this time,” health district officials stated. “If you are a close contact of a positive case, we may not contact you. If you test positive for COVID-19, please stay home. We ask that you contact your close contacts and advise them to stay home for 14 days since the last time you were in contact and to go in for testing 5-7 days after you were last in contact or sooner in symptoms develop.”
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 12
- Ephrata: 356
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 16
- Mattawa: 569
- Moses Lake: 1,449
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 81
- Quincy: 973
- Royal City: 356
- Soap Lake: 94
- Warden: 236
- Wilson Creek: 10
We were able to control and eradicate Smallpox by taking the same types of measures requested by the vast majority of health professionals. Slowing the spread - so ICUs aren't overwhelmed - helps everyone.
You can run but you can't hide!
You can hide if you want!
