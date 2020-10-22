MOSES LAKE - There were nine COVID-19 cases confirmed on Thursday in Grant County.
Thursday’s cases include residents of Ephrata, Moses Lake and Quincy, according to the Grant County Health District.
Of the now 3,477 confirmed cases, 10 patients are currently hospitalized and 2,837 cases are listed as recovered.
The health district on Thursday reported a slight increase in the rate of new cases. Between Oct. 8 and Oct. 21, Grant County had 265 cases per 100,000 residents, up 19 in the last seven days. Hospitalizations have decreased over the same time period.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 7
- Ephrata: 301
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 11
- Mattawa: 524
- Moses Lake: 1,108
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 76
- Quincy: 862
- Royal City: 326
- Soap Lake: 49
- Warden: 208
- Wilson Creek: 5
