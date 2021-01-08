MOSES LAKE - The health district is reporting another 77 COVID-19 cases on Friday in Grant County.
Friday’s cases include residents of Coulee City, Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, rural Othello, Quincy, Warden and Wilson Creek, according to the health district.
Of the now 7,304 confirmed cases, 19 Grant County residents are currently hospitalized and 5,473 cases are listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 91 with four additional deaths pending death certificate review.
According to the latest date from the state Department of Health, Grant County averaged about 120 COVID-19 tests per day over the last seven days, with a positive test rate of about 19 percent.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 44
- Ephrata: 614
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 25
- Mattawa: 796
- Moses Lake: 3,143
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 123
- Quincy: 1,527
- Royal City: 473
- Soap Lake: 154
- Warden: 379
- Wilson Creek: 17