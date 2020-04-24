MATTAWA - A third Grant County resident has died from COVID-19, according to the Grant County Health District on Friday.
The person has been identified as a male in his 50s from Mattawa. The man died Friday at home due to complications from COVID-19. Health district officials say he was not employed prior to or during his illness.
“Our hearts are with his family and friends,” health district officials stated. “On behalf of Unified Command, our staff, health officer, and board of health, we are so sorry for your loss.”
Friday’s death marks the third Grant County resident to die from COVID-19. A Moses Lake man in his 60s died in early April and a Quincy man in his 80s died in early March, according to the health district.
There were no new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday in Grant County, according to the health district. An estimated 117 cases are pending test results, with at least 29 probable cases. Of the 155 confirmed cases, eight patients remain hospitalized and 54 are listed as recovered.
