MOSES LAKE - The fluidity of the coronavirus pandemic can unearth laws and protocols unbeknownst to the masses.
Case-in-point, it was revealed to iFIBER ONE News on Wednesday by Moses Lake police and Grant County’s health district that county health departments have the authority to summon the law if a business blatantly defies the state’s order to shut down during a pandemic.
The conversation was prompted by a story earlier in the week referring to dialogue between Wenatchee-based Wok About Mongolian Grill and Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett.
The story prompted the Moses Lake Police Department to speak to the City Attorney Katherine Kenison, who also happens to represent the Grant County Health District. According to Kenison, via police Chief Kevin Fuhr and Theresa Adkinson, the health officer in any county health district has the authority to notify local law enforcement about businesses with the potential to put customers at risk when they refuse to comply with mandates like the one imposed on restaurants late last week. Fuhr says law enforcement can cite a business with a misdemeanor if it doesn’t obey the order. That order is RCW - 43.06.220
According to Adkinson, there are a number of Grant County businesses failing to conform and the health district is in the process of confirming whether non-compliant companies are doing it inadvertently.
