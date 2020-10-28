On Wednesday, Washington’s Department of Health released the latest statewide situation report on COVID-19 transmission; the data shows an overall rise in the intensity of the epidemic in both eastern and western Washington. Transmission of coronavirus on both sides of the state is increasing according to the report.
From mid-September to mid-October, case counts and hospitalizations have risen in both eastern and western Washington. Health leaders say some of the increase can be attributed to more testing in early October, case counts increased during the week ending October 15 despite a decline in the in number of tests.
The proportion of positive tests to total tests is considerably higher in eastern Washington than western Washington.
Additionally, the case rate per person in eastern Washington remains twice as high as in western Washington. The report mentioned that smaller counties like Grant and Kittitas are “clearly experiencing increases, though the total number of recent cases remains low.”
“Any spike in COVID-19 cases will jeopardize our progress toward reopening schools, strain our healthcare system and increase risks during holiday gatherings,” said Deputy Secretary of Health for COVID-19 Response Lacy Fehrenbach. “High rates in the community increase the chance that someone at your gathering—even people you know well and trust—could have COVID-19. If we act now, we can get these increases in control in time for the holidays.”
