MOSES LAKE - Grant County Health Officer Dr. Alexander Brzezny said Thursday the increase in the positive test rate for COVID-19 in Grant County has been exponential in recent weeks, and it’s not likely due to any increase in testing.
Brzezny says there’s “no doubt” an increased presence of the virus in the county, and many of the cases can’t be linked to known clusters, indicating community spread.
On May 6, the county had a positive test rate of about 1.8 percent, Brzezny said. Between June 8 through June 14, that rate had jumped to nearly 20 percent, an increase that Brzezny says is the most important indicator to show the virus is widespread throughout Grant County. Brzezny said the county has seen occasional increases in testing, typically in agricultural settings where a large number of people are tested, but the testing rate has remained stagnant among the general population.
From the beginning of the pandemic, it took 86 days for the county to reach 200 confirmed cases. It took 26 days to reach 400 cases and about a week to top 500 cases.
While the state has set a goal of 25 new cases per 100,000 residents over a two week period, Grant County has gone from about 46 cases per 100,000 residents in early June to about 252 cases per 100,000 residents the past two weeks, about 10-times the state metrics goal.
The county has also seen an increase in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, up to nine as of Thursday, according to the health district. Brzezny said the rate of hospitalization has also increased since May.
Brzezny says the county still needs to see more testing. With tests readily available in the county, he’s encouraging anyone who are showing symptoms to get tested.
“What is destroying our numbers are gatherings of individuals. This disease thrives on gatherings,” Brzezny said.
With the Fourth of July upcoming, Brzezny is urging the community not to gather with people outside their household.
“It cannot be stressed enough that gatherings have led Grant County to see an increase in cases,” he said.
Brzezny also stressed the importance of wearing face coverings in public to limit the spread of the disease. “We don’t have a choice until the vaccine comes,” he said. The statewide mandatory face covering order goes into effect Friday.
