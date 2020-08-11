MOSES LAKE - Health officers in north central Washington say they do not support a return to in-person classroom learning when the rate of COVID-19 is above 75 cases per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks.
Health officers for Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan and Kittitas counties on Tuesday released their K-12 Guidance for Reopening to Classroom instruction (attached at the bottom of the story). The guidance outlines health officers’ expectations for in-person instruction.
“Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases the health officers agree that, until the COVID incident rate decreases, in-person instruction is not safe or recommended in north central Washington,” local health districts stated.
Between July 18-31, Chelan, Douglas, Grant Okanogan and Kittitas counties were above the less than 75 new cases per 100,000 residents threshold.
Health officers support a hybrid model approach — part remote learning, part in-person learning — for K-5 grades and high-risk students when a county is below 75 new cases per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks; and support a full-time return to the classroom for all students, with COVID-19 precautions, when a county is below 25 new cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks.
Grant County Health District Administrator Theresa Adkinson said a school district could still opt for some form of in-person learning to start the year but it would be without the support of local and state health authorities, and the high rate of community spread of the virus would likely lead to outbreaks at school and force schools to shut down. Health officers also have the authority to order schools to close for in-person learning.
School districts can petition a local public health jurisdiction for an exception to the reopening thresholds, but the district needs to include evidence that a return to the classroom would be safe, have a safety plan for an exception, and letters of support from the superintendent and elected school board members. Soap Lake School District Superintendent Sunshine Pray told iFIBER ONE News the district, which had proposed some in-classroom learning, plans to file a petition in a few weeks to have younger students return to the classroom.
When students do return to the classroom, health officers have also issued guidance for COVID-19 outbreaks in school. Outbreaks would lead to classrooms being dismissed for two weeks, or entire schools closing and switching to remote learning for two weeks.
“The public health agencies in all four jurisdictions cannot stress the importance enough to the residents of our communities the dire need to slow the spread of COVID-19 to our elders, students, friends, and families,” health officials stated. “Each of them is depending on each of you to choose to protect your community, by limiting your social gatherings such as weddings, BBQs, birthday parties or celebration. Attending these functions without face coverings and social distancing is having an impact on businesses ability to fully open and schools being able to reopen to in school instruction. Our neighboring counties who recently surged with cases were able to flatten their curve, but only after the community changed their social behaviors and masked up. We will once again be able to enjoy our gatherings with friends and family, but for now let’s take a rain check, count the missed hugs, and reschedule them along with the family reunions, large group camping trips, and celebrations for a time when it is safer for all of us and let’s drive down our COVID rates and get our kids and school staff back to school safely.”
109 cases over the weekend and you dont have to like it or respect it but there will be no instruction in the ole school room until numbers come down......or a vaccine is found and not the RUSSIAN one!
http://www.ifiberone.com/columbia_basin/new-state-report-says-transmission-of-covid-19-slowing-in-eastern-washington/article_c7237ca8-d916-11ea-82c2-b76576aa6822.html
WHAT ABOUT THIS ARTICLE? Are these people in charge mental challenged or intentionally forgetful?
To think this while mess could have been prevented if our idiot president didn't spend the first several weeks of the pandemic lying to his fans while doing nothing to slow or prevent it. 150,000 dead Americans, thanks trump.
Did Trump make you fat? Did Trump make spelling mistakes in your writing? Did Trump cause you to speed and get a ticket? What else in your life are you not responsible for? It's all Trump's fault, right? But you'll bow down at the altar of Inslee.
