EAST WENATCHEE - Health officials had more bad news about the state of coronavirus in the Wenatchee Valley on Tuesday. The Chelan Douglas Health District says one person has died.
The person who passed away was a 91-year-old patient with pre-existing health conditions. With additional cases confirmed, the two-county area has a total of 12 coronavirus patients, 10 who are or were in Chelan County and two in Douglas County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.