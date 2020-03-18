QUINCY - On Wednesday, Grant County’s health district released additional intel about the Quincy High School staffer who contracted coronavirus.
Quincy Superintendent John Boyd says the district has been working with county health officials in gathering info about the person who tested positive for COVID-19 for public education purposes.
As of Wednesday, the staff member who tested positive for the disease is not hospitalized but is under isolation. GCHD says the infected subject is a male in his 30’s and is a career and college support staff at the high school.
To protect his colleagues and students, the health district released info about the worker’s whereabouts prior to testing positive for the virus.
Date: Location:
2/25/20 – 3/10/20 Quincy High School
3/5/20 QSD College Fair at the Quincy Middle School
3/2/20 – 3/9/20 Quincy High School boys’ soccer practices
Those who have come into close contact with the sick subject are being contacted by the health district.
