MOSES LAKE - 63 Grant County residents have contracted coronavirus since last Friday. Cases involve people who reside in Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Othello, Quincy, Royal City and Wilson Creek.
The number of those recovered as of Monday is 1322.
The Grant County Health District is also reporting 21 probable cases of COVID-19 that were reported since Friday.
The so-called ‘probables’ are considered to be people who have tested positive from an antigen test; it does not include symptomatic close contacts. Some local healthcare providers are switching to antigen testing. Antigen tests have a much faster turnaround time (less than 24 hours) and cost less to perform. An antigen test is not the same as an antibody (serology) test or an RT-PCR test.
An antigen test looks for the specific protein on the outside of the COVID-19 virus whereas a PCR test looks for virus’s specific genetic material.
Antigen tests have a specificity of 99-100% making a very low false positive rate.
They do have a higher false negative rate than a PCR test so it is recommended that close contacts or symptomatic people who get a negative, follow up with a PCR test.
