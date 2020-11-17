MOSES LAKE - On Tuesday night, Grant County Health District officials reported that coronavirus cases stemming from the Nov. 7 wedding in rural Ritzville is approaching 40. About 300 people attended the wedding which took place in a rural area outside of Ritzville.
Health officials are now saying that they will not release the names of the wedding party. However, the district did say it is working with a long-term care facility and a school district because of a direct link to wedding attendance or secondary cases resulting from contact with wedding participants.
“While GCHD is dealing with the magnitude of this event, we would like to thank the wedding participants for their continued cooperation. By answering the phones and being truthful with your responses, together with your help, we will try and slow the spread and impact from this event,” states Health District Administrator Theresa Adkinson.
In addition, anyone who attended the wedding is being asked to self-quarantine through Saturday, November 21st.
The health district says it is not responsible for issuing fines to those who organized the wedding.
(2) comments
Hope it was worth it. Insanely selfish people. I just hope everyone affected heals quickly and doesn't have long term issues.
Not a Ritzville wedding . The wedding was closer to Moses lake . Maybe that’s why grant county health department is involved and not Adams county . Also look at the address of the wedding
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.