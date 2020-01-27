OLYMPIA - Hysteria over the newly-discovered coronavirus is apparently ramping up in the U.S. with now five cases confirmed across the country.
An Everett man is one of the five who contracted the illness.
As of Monday, state health officials say eight people across the state are under investigation for a possible coronavirus infection. iFIBER ONE News inquired about where eight test subjects are from but they would not disclose where they’re from and deferred to county health districts willing to come forward about any residents who are under investigation.
In addition to the eight who may have fallen ill with coronavirus, state health officials also revealed that 63 people have potentially been exposed to the virus after coming into close contact with those who are infected or are suspected of having the virus.
Health experts told iFIBER ONE News that there is “no” evidence that the virus can spread at this time.
The death toll in China has reportedly risen to 100 with thousands sickened by the virus. The city of Wuhan in southeast China is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.
