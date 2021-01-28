OLYMPIA — Upcoming mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be limited only to people who live or work in Washington state, the state Department of Health said Wednesday.
The upcoming clinics in Ridgefield, Spokane, Kennewick, and Wenatchee have limited spots due to the scarcity of the vaccine, DOH said. Still, DOH urged all residents to get vaccinated.
“All of us recognize the desire to get vaccinated and know that neighboring states are also vaccinating their people. If you do not live or work in Washington, please do not make vaccine appointments or travel to these Washington mass vaccination sites for vaccines,” DOH said. “Regardless of citizenship or immigration status, all eligible people living or working in Washington should get vaccinated.”
Those who attend the mass vaccination clinics may be asked to show one of the following identification documents when they arrive:
— Driver’s license or work/school ID, statement/letter with a Washington state address, or voucher from an employer, faith-based institution, health care provider, school, or other registered organization or agency, etc. that the person lives or works in Washington state.
Health officials said the documents will not be copied or recorded. The clinics are available only to those currently eligible to receive the vaccine under the state’s plan.
Appointments at the vaccination site at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee are booked for the week. New appointments will be available on Sunday for next week.